Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Serban Gheorghiu repeatedly made sexual comments to colleagues and patients

An NHS bowel surgeon who told patients to "assume the George Michael position" when he carried out examinations has been struck off.

Dr Serban Gheorghiu, who worked at Scarborough Hospital, also repeatedly asked colleagues about their sex lives.

He was suspended in January and warned to change his behaviour.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said he had failed to "demonstrate how he has remediated his behaviour".

Mr Gheorghiu worked for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at Scarborough Hospital from February 2010 to October 2017.

During his employment, he swore in front of patients and staff and pressed and rubbed himself up against female colleagues.

He also asked if they enjoyed "rough sex" outside of work, the tribunal was told.

In one consultation Mr Gheorghiu asked a patient if they were "like this when you are making love".

The panel was also told how he repeatedly made reference to George Michael's sexuality while conducting rectal examinations.

A nurse told the panel he would "regularly ask patients to adopt the George Michael position in preparation for endoscopies".

They added: "I did not think this was appropriate and I had to apologise to patients after he had left the room."

Mr Gheorghiu also suggested to a male colleague they could go to Thailand together where they could "crack the pelvises" of women who were "very small and fragile".

In its ruling on Friday, tribunal chair Patrick Cox said it was clear from the evidence how uncomfortable Mr Gheorghiu's comments were for all involved.

He said the doctor had failed to "demonstrate how he has remediated his behaviour", and that serious concerns remained.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.