York & North Yorkshire

Man charged with murder over Whitby flat staircase death

  • 21 October 2019
Esplanade Image copyright Google
Image caption Kirk Harland, 46, was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, in Whitby, last month

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at some flats in North Yorkshire.

Kirk Harland, 46, was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, in Whitby, on 29 September.

He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition, but died on 11 October, police said.

Michael White was remanded in custody when he appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He is due to attend a hearing at Leeds Crown Court at a later date.

The family of Mr Harland, who was known locally as Captain, are being supported, detectives say.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites