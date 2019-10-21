Image copyright Google Image caption Kirk Harland, 46, was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, in Whitby, last month

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at some flats in North Yorkshire.

Kirk Harland, 46, was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, in Whitby, on 29 September.

He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition, but died on 11 October, police said.

Michael White was remanded in custody when he appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He is due to attend a hearing at Leeds Crown Court at a later date.

The family of Mr Harland, who was known locally as Captain, are being supported, detectives say.