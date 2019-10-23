Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Solomon Robinson was found fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday morning

Five men charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a seaside town have appeared in court.

Solomon Robinson, 26, from Scarborough, died after being found badly injured near Scarborough Town Hall in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The five men, who are all from the town and aged between 18 and 22, appeared at York Magistrates' Court earlier.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Those in court were:

Callon Brass, 21, from Eastborough, Scarborough

Dawid Goral, 20, from Durham Street, Scarborough

Stevie Low, 22, from Longwestgate, Scarborough

Stefan Selvage 18, from Colescliffe Road, Scarborough

Kieron Watkinson, 18, from Endcliff Crescent, Scarborough

A 16-year-old boy, two men aged 20 and two others aged 21 and 28, who were also arrested in connection with the death, have been released on conditional bail.

