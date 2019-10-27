Whitby Goth Weekend attracts thousands
Thousands of people have descended on a North Yorkshire seaside town for one of the world's premier goth events.
The Whitby Goth Weekend - first held in 1994 - was first prompted by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula.
Organisers said the alternative music festival over three days was now one of the biggest of its type anywhere in the world.
It provides a huge boost for the local economy with accommodation often booked up for two years in advance.
Thousands of people joined the event with the goths proving popular for tourists who come to admire the dramatic costumes on display.
The festival is held twice a year, in April and October, when it coincides with Halloween.
