Image copyright Ben Jamieson photography Image caption The couple were offered the use of a Beauford Tourer vintage car

A couple whose dream wedding in Cyprus was cancelled after Thomas Cook collapsed have got married after being gifted a £7,000 ceremony and reception.

Kirsty and Craig Williams saved up for three years to tie the knot abroad and had booked to fly out with 30 guests, including their three children.

After holiday operator's demise, businesses in Harrogate came together to help save their wedding.

The couple said it ended up "bigger and better" than the original plan.

"I've been completely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by so many people and we can't thank the people of Harrogate enough for wanting to do this for us," Mrs Williams said.

In September, it was reported that the couple, from Sheffield, had been forced to cancel their wedding after the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Simon Cotton, managing director of the HRH Group which runs pubs and hotels in North Yorkshire, saw the story and decided to help.

"Since the original story broke, the phone hasn't stopped ringing with offers of further help from businesses and suppliers around Harrogate who also wanted to do their bit to help this couple out," he said.

Image copyright Ben Jamieson photography Image caption Kirsty and Craig Williams had saved up for three years to tie the knot abroad

The couple had their wedding hosted free of charge at the White Hart Hotel, receiving a package worth more than £3,000.

They were also offered flowers, balloons and a wedding cake along with the use of a Beauford Tourer vintage car.

The bridal party had their hair done by a local salon and photographer Ben Jamieson offered his services free of charge.

More friends were able to go to the wedding than were going to Cyprus, the couple said.

"I guess sometimes things happen for a reason," Mr Williams said.

"We had no idea on hearing the bad news that we'd end up a few weeks later with more than we had originally planned."

Image copyright Ben Jamieson photography Image caption The White Hart Hotel offered them a package worth more than £3,000

