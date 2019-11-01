Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Rommel Morgan was jailed for six years and nine months

A drug dealer who was caught when his trousers fell down and drugs fell out of his pockets has been jailed.

Rommel Morgan admitted possessing class A drugs, possessing criminal property and intent to supply.

The 24-year-old was jailed for a total of six years and nine months at York Crown Court.

He had initially been caught with drugs and cash in February in Harrogate and was found in possession of drugs in August.

Morgan, of Ilbert Avenue, Bradford, was spotted by police officers meeting with two individuals in Harrogate in February.

When he ran off his trousers fell down and a number of items fell out, police said. They included 78 wraps of crack cocaine, 31 wraps of heroin and over £200 in cash.

He was arrested and released under investigation.

In August, he was again arrested after police responded to reports of drug dealing.

He was found in possession of £615 in cash, 57 wraps of cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin, at a flat he was staying in.

Police said the case was an example of county lines drug-dealing, where dealers from urban areas transport drugs to rural areas often exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk