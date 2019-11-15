Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption David Raymond May, who was already a convicted sex offender, has been jailed for five years

A man has been jailed for five years for a "sickening sexual assault" on a girl in York more than 20 years ago.

David Raymond May, 55, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday.

May's victim was aged about six or seven when the attack happened between 1996 and 1998, and was first reported in 2018, North Yorkshire Police said.

He had denied the attack until the first day of his trial on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty.

May, of St Phillip's Grove, York, was known to the girl's family and groomed her by offering money.

He isolated her in part of the house where he indecently assaulted her, police said.

Det Con Alastair Foy said: "This was a sickening sexual assault on a very young and vulnerable girl which had a massive and lasting impact on every aspect of her life."

May was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order that will restrict his access to children after his release.

He will also remain on the sexual offenders' register.

He had received a six-year prison sentence at Lincoln Crown Court in May 2005 for indecent assaults on a different seven-year-old girl between 2003 and 2004, said police.

