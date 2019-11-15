Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Bramwell, known by her maiden name Ackernley at the time of the abuse, was jailed for two years and eight months

A former school matron has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Susan Bramwell, 58, committed the offences at a school in Ripon between 1982 and 1983.

Bramwell groomed the victim to come into his room at night, North Yorkshire Police said.

It was not until 2000 the victim told his wife about the "disturbing experience" at school.

Bramwell, from Sycamore Close, in Endmoor, Cumbria, abused the boy over a period of about six months.

In 2018, Bramwell was reported to police after her victim, who is entitled to anonymity, read about a similar case in the news.

Bramwell admitted two counts of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

She was appeared at York Crown Court where she was jailed for two years and eight months and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Speaking after the case, Det Con Alison Morris, from the non-recent abuse investigation team, said: "I have nothing but praise and respect for the victim in this case as he bravely sought justice for the terrible experiences he was forced into 37 years ago by Susan Bramwell - or Susan Ackernley as she was known at the time.

"She not only abused her position of trust as a school matron, she systematically groomed a vulnerable young child for her own sexual gratification which resulted in self-harm at the time and a lifetime of emotional turmoil for the victim.

"Bramwell is now facing up to the consequences of her sickening actions and this case demonstrates once again that it is never too late to report child abuse and secure justice. We are here to help you. You do not have to deal with such personal devastation alone."

