A detective has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash which left three people injured, including the officer.

Det Con Quita Passmore, 37, was responding to an emergency in Harrogate on 5 May 2018 when her unmarked car struck a second vehicle on Otley Road.

Two women, both in their 70s, who were in the second car suffered serious injuries.

Ms Passmore will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 18 December.

As is routine with all crashes involving police vehicles, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out an investigation.

It then passed its finding to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In a statement, the IOPC said: "Our investigation was completed in October 2019 and the evidence referred to the CPS who made the decision to charge DC Passmore with one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving."

