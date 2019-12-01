Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A19 at Whitley

Two men died when the car they were travelling in hit a tree.

The men, aged 21 and 26, were in a silver Ford Focus that crashed on the A19 at Whitley, North Yorkshire, on Friday night. They died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

The car was travelling north on a stretch of the road between Doncaster and Selby. The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.