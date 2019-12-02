Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Rina Yasutake's body was found in a house on Bondgate in Helmsley

A family has appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful burial of their sister and daughter.

The body of Rina Yasutake, 49, was found on a mattress at a house in Helmsley, North Yorkshire, on 25 September 2018.

Her mother, Michiko Yasutake, 76, and siblings Yoshika Yasutake, 53, and Takahiro Yasutake, 47, did not enter a plea at York Crown Court.

The defendants, all from Helmsely, are due to appear again on 30 March.

A provisional trial date has been set for 15 June.

