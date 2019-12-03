Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police received reports of a man throwing a pair of ferrets at a vehicle and using a ferret box to damage cars (Stock photo)

A man threw a pair of ferrets at a car during a vandalism spree, police have said.

Members of the public in Harrogate restrained a suspect after more than 12 vehicles were damaged on Monday night.

It was reported that a ferret box had been used to hit cars, smashing windows and causing dents and scratches, North Yorkshire Police said.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and animal cruelty offences remains in custody.

Two ferrets are now in the care of the RSPCA.

The man, of no fixed abode, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Police said he was detained by onlookers on Woodfield Road before his arrest at about 19:30 GMT.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the "very disturbing and alarming incident".

