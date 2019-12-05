Image copyright Minster FM Image caption Emergency services were called to Lendal Bridge at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday

The bodies of two men have been discovered on a boat moored in York city centre.

Emergency services were called to Dame Judi Dench Walk near Lendal Bridge on the River Ouse at around 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Both men appeared to be in their 60s, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force said that it was not treating the deaths as suspicious and an investigation had been launched into how the men died.

