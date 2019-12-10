Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Ryan McCaffrey also worked as a self employed photographer

A former special constable with North Yorkshire Police has pleaded guilty to a string of child sex offences.

Ryan McCaffrey, 33, admitted six counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possession of a prohibited image and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

McCaffery, of Richmond Close, Catterick Garrison, was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years.

He carried out his offences between June 2018 and June 2019.

York Crown Court heard how McCaffrey was a self-employed photographer and had also worked as a staff member with North Yorkshire Police.

He was given a five year sexual harm prevention order and a 40 day rehabilitation order.

A force spokesperson said McCaffrey had "let down the policing family".