About 1,400 properties have been without a gas supply overnight and during the morning in North Yorkshire.

Northern Gas Networks said properties in Barlby and Osgodby, near Selby, were affected and "investigations are under way into the cause".

Food vouchers for local cafes and heaters and hotplates are being offered to residents who needed immediate help.

An incident room was set up by Northern Gas Networks at Osgodby Village Institute for information and advice.

The gas firm also said that heaters and hotplates would be made available "for those that need them".

Barlby Community Primary School said it would not be open.

Hot showers are being made available for residents at Selby Leisure Centre.

Steve Pigott of Northern Gas Networks, said: "We are working hard to restore gas supplies to customers as quickly and as safely as possible and are investigating the cause the incident.

"In order to do this, we will need to be able to access every property to safely turn off the gas supply at the meter.

"While we're working to restore gas supplies, we're temporarily providing some residents with electric heating and cooking appliances to support them while they are without gas.

"The use of these appliances will increase demand on the local electricity network."

