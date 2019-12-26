Boxing Day swimmers take the plunge in Whitby
Festive revellers have taken the plunge into the freezing North Sea for a Boxing Day dip in North Yorkshire.
About 200 dippers and hundreds of onlookers turned out for the annual event in Whitby organised by the Whitby District Lion's Club.
Conditions were described as tough due to the low tide, which meant a long run into the sea for swimmers, several of whom were dressed as sharks.
Money raised from the dip goes towards local charities.
