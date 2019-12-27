Dead fox 'thrown' at hunt saboteurs' van

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident is believed to have taken place near Kirk Smeaton in North Yorkshire

A group of hunt saboteurs have claimed a dead fox was thrown at their van during a Boxing Day hunt.

Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs shared video of the incident in Kirk Smeaton, North Yorkshire, on social media.

The footage show a man swinging what appears to be a dead fox again the van window.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was investigating the incident. The Badsworth Hunt has been contacted and asked for a comment.

The saboteurs, who monitors hunts to ensure they are obeying the law on hunting with dogs, had been following the hunt but said hunt supporters had become aggressive and blocked their vehicles.

A spokesmen for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating an incident in the Kirk Smeaton area that occurred at about 12:00 on 26 December 2019."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.