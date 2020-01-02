Image copyright Google Image caption There were lengthy delays on the A19 following the fatal collision near Escrick

A woman was killed when two cars crashed while travelling in opposite directions on a North Yorkshire road.

The fatal collision took place on the A19, between Selby and York, and involved a black Audi and a black Kia.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene near Escrick.

A man, who was driving, was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries after the crash on 31 December.

The four people in the other car were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Following the collision at about 13:55 GMT, the road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to casualties and for investigators to examine the scene.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself to come forward.

