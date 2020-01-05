Image copyright FireAcomb Image caption The car crashed into the house at about 03:00 GMT

A car crashed into a bungalow in York, leaving it embedded in a wall.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no-one was injured in the crash, at about 03:00 GMT in the Rawcliffe area of the city.

A specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called in to help remove the car and stabilise the home.

Police tweeted a man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after fleeing the scene.

Image copyright FireAcomb Image caption Fire officers worked to stabilise the property after the car was removed.

