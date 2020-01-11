GP criticises Müller's gin-flavoured yoghurts

Image copyright Müller Image caption Müller claims its gin and tonic flavoured yoghurts are popular with customers

A GP has hit out at a company for creating gin-flavoured yoghurts, claiming the desserts are "counterproductive to public health".

Dr Nigel Wells criticised Müller for its alcohol-inspired range on Twitter, citing drink problems in society and the pressure it puts on the NHS.

The yoghurts, which were launched last year, contain 0.5% gin.

A spokesperson for the yoghurt maker said the product was fat-free, high in protein and contained no added sugar.

Dr Wells, who practises in North Yorkshire, said: "Given the problems we have with alcohol as a society - which is very visible in our GP practices and A&E departments - the creation of alcohol inspired yoghurts seems unnecessary and counterproductive to public health.

"I welcome public discussion and debate around our use of alcohol, which clearly can be enjoyed sensibly, but in light of the Dry January campaign and the health benefits it brings I question whether this product is really necessary."

Mr Wells, who has previously spoken out about the impact of alcohol-related problems on NHS services, also questioned whether it was appropriate to advertise the product on morning television.

A spokesperson for Müller said: "It can be enjoyed regularly as part of a healthy balanced diet. We know from feedback from our consumers that they are enjoying it," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

