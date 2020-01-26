Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The vehicles collided travelling in opposite directions on the A629 near Cononley

A 19-year-old man has died in the second fatal road accident to take place near Skipton, North Yorkshire, in two days.

He was in a VW Polo that was in collision with a BMW X1 on the A629 at Cononley, on Saturday evening.

Firefighters had to cut the occupants out of both cars. An 18-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Polo suffered "life-changing injuries".

On Friday evening two people died in a crash on the A59 at Broughton.

North Yorkshire Police said the latest crash happened at about 20:00 GMT.

The cars had been travelling in opposite directions.

The driver of the Polo, aged 19, suffered serious injuries while a 63-year-old man driving the BMW, his 63-year-old female passenger and a seven-year-old girl were all injured.

