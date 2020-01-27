Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Alistair Ferguson was "truly honoured to serve his country", said a family tribute

A contractor who was crushed to death at an Army base had undertaken two tours of Afghanistan as a volunteer, his family said.

Alistair Ferguson, from Richmond, North Yorkshire, was working for engineering firm Babcock at nearby Catterick Garrison when he was killed.

Mr Ferguson, 58, was "truly honoured to serve his country", a family tribute said.

He was working on a military vehicle when he died earlier this month.

Police said Mr Ferguson was carrying out maintenance to the vehicle at Piave Road Barracks on Saturday 18 January when he was trapped by a door and died, despite receiving CPR at the scene.

While working for Babcock he had volunteered to be deployed on the tours of Afghanistan, his family said in the tribute.

Mr Ferguson was "a selfless and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend" and had a "positive attitude", they said.

"This tragic death should not have happened and we hope that no family ever has to go through this again."

An investigation by North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive is under way.

