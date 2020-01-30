Image copyright Family picture Image caption Natalie Francis has said she was worried about her son Jamie's health because he had pneumonia last year

A mother who was told she could not leave Wuhan with her son amid the coronavirus outbreak is now hopeful he can travel, their family has said.

Natalie Francis's son Jamie, three, was refused a flight to Britain because he has a Chinese passport.

His name has now been put on a list of people eligible to leave, according to Ms Francis's aunt, Michele Carlise.

The Foreign Office said its priority was to keep British nationals and their families together.

The virus has caused at least 170 deaths, spreading to every Chinese region and at least 16 other countries.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Francis has said she will not return without her son

A flight to bring back up to 200 UK citizens from Wuhan and put them into quarantine was planned to take off on Thursday but has been "provisionally" postponed to Friday.

It is understood relevant permissions from Chinese officials have not yet come through.

Ms Francis, originally from York, intended to return to stay with Ms Carlise at her home in Easingwold, North Yorkshire.

But Jamie's return was initially refused because under Chinese jurisdiction, only British passport holders who do not hold Chinese nationality are permitted to leave through assisted departure.

Ms Carlisle said: "When Natalie was told by the Foreign Office that Jamie could not travel his name was taken off the list of people eligible to come back.

"Now his name is back on the list so that means they are considering he might be able to get on that flight.

"We're feeling more positive and hopeful about the situation but obviously we still haven't heard for definite what is happening."

Image copyright AFP Image caption The virus has caused at least 170 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries

Ms Francis, who works as a teacher in Wuhan, had previously said when the outbreak first started she, her husband and Jamie had no plans to leave.

But the family changed their minds after reports of younger children being affected, especially as their son had pneumonia last year.

Ms Carlise said:"If Jamie is not allowed back with Natalie there is no way she will come.

"We're keeping everything crossed that it gets resolved soon, not just for Natalie and Jamie but for all the other people who are in similar situations."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson previously said: "The safety of British nationals is our top priority and we have been in close contact with British nationals and their family members who might need help.

"Our priority is to keep British nationals and their family members together and [we] have urgently raised this with the Chinese authorities."