Image copyright Family picture Image caption Natalie Francis has said she was worried about her son Jamie's health because he had pneumonia last year

A mother who was struggling to get out of Wuhan with her son amid the coronavirus outbreak has arrived back in the UK, her family has said.

Natalie Francis's son Jamie, three, was initially refused a flight to Britain because he has a Chinese passport.

But her aunt, Michele Carlisle, said the pair were now "safely back on British soil".

A plane carrying 83 British people and 27 foreign nationals flew into RAF Brize Norton at about 13:30 GMT.

"I think she has been absolutely exhausted because she hasn't known whether they were going to be allowed to come - and she wouldn't come without Jamie," Ms Carlisle said.

"It really wasn't up until the very last minute that she got some assurance there was a strong possibility her and Jamie would be allowed on the flight."

"It's been very worrying, [but] now she is home I am very, very relieved, and looking forward to seeing her," she added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Francis had said she would not return without her son

Ms Francis, who works as a teacher in Wuhan, had previously said when the outbreak first started she, her husband and Jamie had no plans to leave.

But the family changed their minds after reports of younger children being affected, especially as their son had pneumonia last year.

She and the other British passengers are now being quarantined for two weeks at Arrowe Park Hospital, in the Wirral.

The mother, originally from York, then intends to stay with Ms Carlisle at her home in Easingwold, North Yorkshire.

Image copyright Leon Neal/Getty Images Image caption Coaches carrying British evacuees from Wuhan were escorted by police and ambulances as they left RAF Brize Norton for Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral

The World Health Organization has declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak, which has caused at least 213 deaths in China and spread to 18 other countries.

