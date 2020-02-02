Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The two people who tested positive for coronavirus stayed at the Staycity Aparthotel in York

The risk of infection from two people being treated for coronavirus after falling ill at a York hotel is minimal, according to officials.

The two patients, whose diagnosis was announced on Friday morning, were taken to hospital while staying at the Staycity Aparthotel on Paragon Street.

One of them is a student at the University of York, it later emerged.

Sharon Stoltz, City of York Council's director of health, said: "The risk to people in York remains very low."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The University of York remains open

The pair were taken by ambulance to hospital on Wednesday night, with witnesses reporting seeing paramedics in "white quarantine suits".

They are now being treated at a specialist infectious diseases unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was making good progress tracing people who had come into close contact with them.

Ms Stoltz said it needed to be seen in context and York, which was hosting its annual ice sculpture trial this weekend, remained a safe place for both visitors and residents.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption York was hosting its ice sculpture trial this weekend and officials said the city remained open for business

Dr Will Zhuang, president of the York Chinese Association, said he understood the pair had not arrived in York as part of a large tour group, and had only been in contact with one or two other families before falling ill.

The student was not on campus or in student accommodation before or after exposure to the virus, Ms Stoltz added.

Harry Clay, from student newspaper York Vision, said most students were carrying on as normal.

"Obviously, there was a worry initially as you don't know whether or not they have been on campus."

"But, on the whole students don't seems to be stopping what they are doing," he said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.