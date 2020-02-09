Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows cattle trailer swept away in Yorkshire dales

North Yorkshire has been battered by Storm Ciara, with roads turned to rivers, cars stranded and farm machinery swept away by floods.

In Swaledale, an animal trailer was blown into the water and swept away.

Amanda Owen, known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, said her sheep were not inside and were safe but it was impossible to get to them.

Cars were stuck in heavy floodwater around Hawes, Apperset, Sutton-in-Craven and Crosshills.

More Yorkshire stories

"The sheep are usually on the moor 1,700 ft above sea level," Ms Owen said.

"I brought them down at darkfall last night when I heard the weather forecast, but there are so many rivulets and torrents, if the sheep or dog or a person fell in, that would be it," she said.

"The force and power in the water is incredible."

Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption A driver was stranded in flood water near Hawes in North Yorkshire

Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption Trees were blown over the road on the A65 between Kirkby Lonsdale and Cowen Bridge

The River Nidd is expected to overflow flood defences at Pateley Bridge with the Environment Agency issuing a red "danger to life" warning.

Across England heavy rain and gales of 60mph to 80mph have brought some air, ferry and rail journeys to a standstill - with gusts of up to 90mph expected later.