Image caption The Environment Agency said rivers were swollen across Yorkshire for the third weekend in a row

People have had to be rescued from their homes after the Yorkshire Dales was hit by flooding following heavy overnight rain.

Firefighters were called out across the Settle area to rescue people from 10 homes and help drivers stuck in cars.

The village of Horton, in Ribblesdale, was surrounded by floodwater on Friday night and left impassable to vehicles.

Flood water has caused disruption on the roads around Yorkshire with a lane closed on part of the A1(M).

It is the third weekend in a row that parts of Yorkshire have been hit by flooding, following Storms Ciara and Dennis earlier in the month.

The Environment Agency said "most of the action" on Friday night and Saturday morning had been on the River Wharfe and the River Ure but the run-off from the Dales was unlikely to affect downstream areas,

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that about 10 properties had been flooded in Settle and the nearby village of Giggleswick had also been affected.

In Morton-on-Swale a bridge over an A road was also flooded.

Four people have been rescued from a vehicle in Skipton while fire crews went to the aid of a number of horses and sheep.

Image caption The River Ouse, pictured earlier this week, is not expected to reach the record levels seen during the 2000 floods

The River Ouse in York is expected to peak at 4.4m above normal on Monday - the same level it reached during Storm Dennis and well within flood defence limits.

A public meeting was held on Friday evening to listen to residents' concerns about plans for new flood defences for the city.

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell promised to take their views to the Environment Secretary next week.

She said: "This isn't about talk now but real action to make sure people feel safe when the next flood comes and it will come."

Image caption Flooding has affected roads in the area between Selby and York

Some villages on the outskirts of York have been affected with flooding on roads around Naburn and Escrick with the Environment Agency pumping water in the area.

While the River Nidd in Knaresborough has been described as looking like a "torrent".

There was also flooding in the Ilkley and Otley areas with the A65 and the A659 affected. Buses were diverted and drivers advised to avoid the area.

Billams Bridge, in Otley, has been closed although Leeds Council said the River Wharfe had peaked and would fall throughout the day.

Image caption Officials are on standby in Hebden Bridge as the Calder Valley gets back on its feet after Storm Ciara

The Calder Valley is still recovering from Storm Ciara two weeks ago when more than 1,000 homes and businesses were flooded.

There are currently flood warnings and alerts in place across Yorkshire while a yellow weather warning for wind is in place for much of the north of England.

