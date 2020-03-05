Image copyright Google Image caption A bomb disposal unit was called to Boroughbridge Road in York

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The arrest in York was part of a planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

A bomb disposal unit was called during a search of a property in the Boroughbridge Road area in the city, officers said.

A number of residents were evacuated for a short period.

The arrested man remains in custody, while roads in the area have reopened and a cordon has been lifted.

