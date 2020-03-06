York counter terrorist operation: Man released on bail
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a terror-related offence has been released on bail, police have said.
The arrest in York on Wednesday was part of a planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
A bomb disposal unit was called during a search of a property in Boroughbridge Road.
The man was being held on suspicion of the possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist.
