York & North Yorkshire

York counter terrorist operation: Man released on bail

  • 6 March 2020
Boroughbridge Road, York Image copyright Google
Image caption A bomb disposal unit was called to Boroughbridge Road in York

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a terror-related offence has been released on bail, police have said.

The arrest in York on Wednesday was part of a planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

A bomb disposal unit was called during a search of a property in Boroughbridge Road.

The man was being held on suspicion of the possession of documents likely to be useful to a terrorist.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslinc

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites