Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The flock escaped a flooded field near Tadcaster and entered the A64 from the eastbound carriageway

More than 40 sheep strayed on to a dual carriageway forcing the temporary closure of the major road.

The flock escaped a flooded field near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, leading police to shut the A64 shortly after 07:30 GMT.

They were rounded up but one was killed when it was hit by a car.

North Yorkshire Police posted a photograph of the sheep on the road and tweeted: "Just want to say 'Thank Ewe' to the public for their patience."

It described the flock as an "unruly group" after reopening the road at about 08:20.

In a Facebook post, the force's roads policing group said: "Without wanting to bleat on, we dealt with a large amount of baaaarmy sheep this morning being a bit woolly about what they were doing on the A64 near Tadcaster.

"If you were caught up in it, thank ewe for your patience."

Social media users made light of the situation with one posting: "Looks like a ram raid to me."

While another commented: "Performing a 'ewe' turn on the A64."

Another user made reference to International Women's Day and said: "These ladies are just demonstrating their pioneering spirit to your ewe-niformed officers."

