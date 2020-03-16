Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February last year

A man murdered a woman who was found buried in a shallow grave behind a static caravan, a court has heard.

Susan Howells, 52, was last seen at her home in Harrogate in February 2019 and was reported missing in August.

Leeds Crown Court heard Dale Tarbox, 39, killed Ms Howells and then tried to burn her body in an incinerator bin.

Tarbox, of no fixed abode, denies murder but has admitted preventing her lawful and decent burial.

Keith Wadsworth, 60, of Dunscroft in Doncaster, denies preventing lawful and decent burial.

The court heard Mr Tarbox will claim his partner Joan Arnold killed Ms Howells as she was jealous of a relationship between them.

Jurors heard Mr Tarbox denies there was a relationship, despite police finding two videos on his phone of sexual contact between them.

The prosecution alleges Mr Tarbox murdered Ms Howells at a property he shared with Ms Arnold in Bradford at some point on or after her disappearance on 19 February.

The court heard he tried to burn her body in an incinerator bin, which was then put inside a wheelie bin and hidden in the property in Independent Street.

Mr Tarbox and Ms Arnold then moved to the caravan site in Dunscroft, where they met Mr Wadsworth, jurors were told.

It is alleged the two men later returned to the house in Bradford to collect the wheelie bin, taking it to the caravan park where Mr Wadsworth buried the body on a patch of land behind one of the static caravans.

The case is expected to last for three weeks.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.