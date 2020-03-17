Coronavirus: Demand for live-streaming funerals set to increase
A funeral director says he expects a surged in demand for cremation services to be streamed online during the coronavirus outbreak.
Martin Rowley said he anticipates "a lot of interest" in the option after Boris Johnson urged people to avoid gatherings with friends and family.
Mr Rowley said his York-based business would waive the cost of showing services online.
The government has not yet ordered a stop to funerals, he said.
Many crematoriums around the country are equipped with facilities to broadcast funerals over the internet via a secure login.
Online streams are used by mourners living abroad or those who are unable to leave their homes.
However, social distancing and self-isolation could see more people take up this option.
Mr Rowley said he plans to waive the £62 live-streaming charge during the coronavirus outbreak.
He said: "In the current crisis, we believe the way in which we can support families is to pay that fee.
"What we want to do is to make sure that families don't have to cancel a service, that they can still go ahead."
Mr Rowley said he had received several inquiries about whether funeral services would be going ahead with one family, who had been due to travel from Australia, forced to change their plans due to coronavirus.
He said that the outbreak might mean "a simple cremation" would take place followed by a memorial service at a later date.
"Until we are ordered not to have a funeral service, we will continue with business as usual," Mr Rowley added.
