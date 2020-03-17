Image caption The Chapter of York, the governing body of York Minster, said the decision would be reviewed on a regular basis

York Minster has been closed to the public until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minster's Old Palace Museum and Library and Archives in Dean's Park have also shut.

But Dean's Park - an open space opposite the cathedral - and the Minster School would remain open.

The Minster's governing body, the Chapter of York, said events, concerts and programmes would also be affected and its decision regularly reviewed.

It follows an announcement by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York to suspend all services.

In a statement, The Chapter of York said the closure also applied to its many events, concerts and programmes.

"Even though the Minster will be closed to the public, the Minster clergy will still maintain a pattern of daily prayer, praying for the needs of the nation and our world at this time."

The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York said: "We find ourselves in unprecedented times.

"But the same disciplines of prayer and mutual care that have been life-giving in the past will now serve us well in the future.

"I'm well aware that in the communities of York and across the North, there are plans developing for mutual aid and for taking care of our neighbours, particularly the most vulnerable and needy."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.