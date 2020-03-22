Image copyright Geograph/Betty Longbottom Image caption Harrogate District Hospital is looking for support staff after a number of volunteers stood down

A hospital has put out an urgent appeal for volunteers to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate District Hospital said it was looking for support staff after a number of existing volunteers decided to stand down.

The hospital is looking for support staff for administrative and manual handling roles.

Volunteers will need to be aged between 16 and 70, not be pregnant and have no underlying medical conditions.

Volunteer services manager Andrew Forsyth said: "It's amazing how flexible our volunteers can be and we are missing them greatly during what is a busy time.

"Whilst we will welcome them back when this is over, we have some important gaps to fill. We thank you in advance for your support."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, all new workers will get training for their roles.

Potential volunteers will have to provide two references and undergo a criminal records check.

