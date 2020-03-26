Image copyright LDRS Image caption Residents of Fulford Care Home including Ethel, who is pictured here, have been receiving gifts from the public

Children have been sending hand-drawn pictures and waving through the windows of a care home to keep up the spirits of its residents.

People living at Fulford Nursing Home in York also received cards, cakes and flowers after it posted an appeal on social media.

Managing director Elizabeth Hancock said she was "overwhelmed by the response".

"Children have been coming up to wave through the window of the care home."

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Our residents are isolating but it's giving us a voice. It means we can also write back to people who are at home.

"We are just trying to create little bits of magic and it's lovely to see that the York community have bought into that.

"People want to do something positive rather than just watch the news. There is a lot of goodness out there.

"When this is all over, I hope we will have made a lot of good friends."

Ms Hancock said they had also received letters from people in the community.

"The smile on one of the residents' faces when I told her a letter was on the way to her was just magical - to know that somebody was picking up a pen to write and that they are thinking about you at a time like this.

"It encourages us all to chat and it gives us all time together, we are one big family."

People over the age of 70 have been urged to avoid face-to-face interaction with friends and family if possible as they are considered particularly at risk from coronavirus.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.