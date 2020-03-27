Image copyright Living Portraits/Jerry Green Dog Rescue Image caption Jerry Green Dog Rescue said that despite coronavirus staff were dedicated to providing "life changing care, support and love"

Dog shelters are facing closure because of the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Animal charities have had to shut fundraising shops and close centres to the public as well as put adoptions on hold.

The RSPCA's York branch has an emergency appeal to raise its £60,000 monthly cost to keep from closing down.

It said it lost 90% of its income in the past week as the government asked people to stay at home.

Peter Gorbert, the RSPCA branch manager for York, said: "It's difficult knowing that we have animals that could be going home but can't because of the lockdown."

The charity's Halifax branch is running a "virtual pet show" on Facebook after the coronavirus crisis put its annual events in doubt.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Peter Gorbert said RSPCA staff were worried about their health, their families and the future of the York centre

Jerry Green Dog Rescue, which operates across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, is also appealing for funds and is asking people to donate unwanted items through the Vintage Giving website.

"We may find ourselves caring for more dogs as people's personal situations change," a spokeswoman said. "With this anticipated increase in demand, we will need all the help we can get."

The charity said that breeders who were unable to find a home for their puppies and could no longer care for them should get in touch with their nearest rescue centre.

The Kennel Club has told breeders that it is currently waiting for clarification from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on "suitable safety and welfare protocols" for people picking up puppies.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.