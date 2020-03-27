Image caption All seafront traders and public toilets are now closed in Scarborough

A council boss said she hopes the weekend weather is "miserable" so tourists stay away from Scarborough.

Deputy leader Liz Colling said she wants a wet, windy and cold few days to avoid a repeat of last weekend, where coastal resorts were crowded with day-trippers.

"I hope it's cold. I hope it's going to rain," she said.

People across the UK have been told to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ms Colling, Labour councillor for Falsgrave and Stepney, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was little reason to come to Scarborough as all seafront traders and public toilets were now closed.

Image caption Scarborough was busy last weekend, as were nearby resorts Whitby and Filey

"Most of us take the beach for granted, but if you have to drive to get there, it's not really in the spirit of the guidance is it?

"Exercise in your local area, stay at home and you will save lives. I can't say that enough."

North Yorkshire Police will be stopping motorists over the coming days to make sure people are only making essential journeys.

Ch Insp Ed Haywood-Noble said: "This weekend officers will again be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

