Image copyright Ashley Glen Image caption Harley was due to start his new school on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown means that will not happen for the foreseeable future

A mother whose a seven-year-old son was due to start a new school after moving 200 miles has appealed for pen pals to write to him.

Harley Glen, formerly from Edinburgh, was due to start Year Two in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, on Tuesday .

His mum Ashley said moving during lockdown had been particularly tough for Harley, who loves being outdoors.

She has asked would-be pen pals to post handwritten letters, care of Miss Ward at Western Primary, Harrogate.

Ms Glen, who is a personal trainer, said she hoped the idea would be a way for youngsters to stay occupied during lockdown.

Image copyright Ashley Glen Image caption Ashley Glen said her son, now seven, has loved being outdoors since he was little

They can send photos, video or voicemail messages to her Instagram page @theexploremoremum

In a Facebook post Ms Glen wrote: "Harley's terribly lonely, and if moving across the country wasn't tough enough, we're not wanting the move to become too negative an experience for him."

She said Harley loves climbing, running and mountain biking.

