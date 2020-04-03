Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was clocked by a safety camera operating on the A168

Police have clocked a driver speeding at 132mph (212kmph) and say motorists are continuing to abuse quieter road conditions as a result of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The car was recorded speeding on a stretch of the A168 from Northallerton to Wetherby where the maximum speed limit is 70mph (112kmph).

The driver was later stopped and reported for a speeding offence.

North Yorkshire Police said motorists should only make essential journeys.

More from Yorkshire

It said in recent days it had also recorded speeds of up to 117mph and several vehicles driving at close to 100mph.

Force spokesman Andy Tooke said some of the recorded speeds were "frankly ridiculous".

"It's unbelievable that some motorists are behaving in a way that puts more lives in danger at a time when NHS and emergency service resources are so vital.

"We will not tolerate North Yorkshire being used as a race track, and we are continuing to target those who put lives at risk by driving illegally."

Officers have been carrying out roadside checks on drivers to try and prevent non-essential driving and have urged people not to travel to beauty spots.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.