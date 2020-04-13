Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Broughton Road in Skipton

A man has been accused of spitting at two ambulance workers and threatening to cough in their faces as he referenced coronavirus.

Steven Roberts, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, is charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was inside an ambulance on Broughton Road when he was arrested on Sunday evening, police said.

The 18-year-old has been released on bail and due to appear at Skipton Magistrates' Court on 22 May.

