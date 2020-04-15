Image caption Police confirmed last Friday that David Roustoby had been charged with the 2007 murder

A man accused of murder after a body was found in a river 13 years ago is to go on trial.

David Roustoby, 44, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of John David Clarke.

Mr Clarke, 43, of Huntington Road, York, was found dead in the River Foss, near the village of Towthorpe in North Yorkshire, in April 2007.

Mr Roustoby, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, was charged with murder after being arrested last week.

Earlier, Mr Roustoby appeared in court via video link, before his case was listed for a five-day trial in October.

He was denied bail and is due to make a further court appearance next month.

