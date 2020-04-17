Image copyright Ashley Glen Image caption Harley Glen has also made a friend who goes to his new school in Harrogate

A boy who moved house during lockdown has made hundreds of new "virtual" friends after his mum appealed for pen-pals to get in touch.

Harley Glen, seven, moved from Edinburgh to Harrogate in March.

His mum Ashley posted on Facebook that she didn't want moving to become a "negative" experience and asked for people to write to her son.

He has received more than 120 letters from children from as far away as Australia, America and New Zealand.

Harley has also made a friend closer to home, Millie, who will be at the same school, Western Primary, when they finally go back.

Ms Glen said moving had been particularly tough for her son, who loves being outdoors and had been due to join the year two class.

In her original post, she wrote: "Harley's terribly lonely, and if moving across the country wasn't tough enough, we're not wanting the move to become too negative an experience for him."

She said they had received more than 120 letters from all over the world, as well as videos and voice messages.

Image copyright Ashley Glen Image caption Harley was due to start his new school on 24 March

Harley said receiving the letters made him feel "happy", and he was "very excited" to start at his new school.

"Some people have been sending toys and someone sent some seeds. I have to wait until October to plant them though."

His new friend Millie said she wrote to Harley to tell him what she had been up to.

"I face-painted my mum like a butterfly and I told him. I know how to ride a bike now too."

She said it had been nice to make contact with someone who will be at her school.

Harley added: "Thank you everybody for sending me the letters!"

