Image caption Malham Cove in particular has seen an increased number of day trippers, police have said

Yorkshire Dales visitors have become increasingly defiant by putting social distancing rules that "need clarifying" in car windows, a police chief says.

Julia Mulligan's comments come after a marked increase in visits over the weekend, with 61 fines being issued.

The North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner also said some people challenged police officers urging them to go home.

"[But] I'm not blaming the public [as] this needs clarifying," she said.

"We've definitely seen more people out and about on the roads, and we've seen a large number of people congregating at some of our beauty spots, Malham Cove in particular.

"We really, really want to reiterate the message to stay home and stay local."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malham Cove is a popular beauty spot in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

More stories from around Yorkshire

But Ms Mulligan said people are "feeling emboldened" because they believe the unclear guidelines give them a "legitimate excuse".

"People feel more righteous and they have got a copy of the guidelines that have been issued and they are taping them to their windscreens," she said.

Image caption Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, said advice needs clarifying

"They are challenging officers when officers are trying to encourage them to go back home."

Fines were handed out over the weekend to people travelling to North Yorkshire from West Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Kent.

Seventeen fines were issued in Malham, with 13 written in an hour, North Yorkshire Police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.