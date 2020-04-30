Image copyright Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Barbara Frain was treated in intensive care for four weeks

A woman who said she could not wait to catch up on Emmerdale after weeks on a ventilator battling coronavirus has been sent well wishes from the cast.

Barbara Frain, 62, was placed into an induced coma and needed a tracheostomy while being treated in intensive care at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

She has now left hospital and said she could not wait to catch up on the soap.

It has prompted messages from the cast including Lisa Riley who said she was "so happy" she had recovered.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emmerdale stars wish coronavirus survivor well

Riley, who plays Lisa Dingle in the ITV soap opera, said: "You've been in a really, really tough place but you've come the other side of it, you've been strong, you've got through it."

The actress said she there were "loads of drama, comedy, tragedy" to catch up in the episodes she had missed.

She added: "We're so happy you have come out the other side. These are the stories we want to keep hold of."

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, said she was "over the moon" that she was back home, adding: "Put your feet up and catch up with Emmerdale."

Image copyright Family picture Image caption The grandmother said a "big thank you" to all those involved in her care

Ms Frain's family said she was "totally overcome with emotion" when she saw the messages.

Grandmother Ms Frain was taken to hospital in an ambulance after suffering with what she described as terrible flu-like symptoms.

She quickly deteriorated and spent five weeks in hospital, four of which were in intensive care.

With the help of physiotherapists on the post-anaesthetic care unit, Ms Frain was able to stand up for the first time since waking.

Deirdre Linnane, assistant director - therapies, said: "The loss of strength, fatigue, and ability to endure much exercise has a great effect on their recovery.

"With patients who have had Covid, this effect can be much greater than we usually see.

"Our aim is to work with the individual to improve their activity as well as support their psychological wellbeing by getting them out of bed as soon as possible and eventually home."

The trust said Ms Frain, who left hospital last week, was the 302nd patient to be discharged from Pinderfields.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.