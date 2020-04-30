Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frontline NHS staff will be able to enjoy a free weekend break in picturesque Whitby

A seaside town is offering a free weekend break to front-line NHS staff to thank them for their efforts fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Whitby Hospitality Group said the two-night breaks, planned for the first weekend in October, would include accommodation and food.

NHS staff can apply online and will be selected at random and then contacted by organisers.

The event would be subject to lockdown measures being lifted by October.

The idea originated from guesthouse owners Polly and Andy Brown.

Despite their business being closed, Mrs Brown said she wanted to be able to do something to help.

"I just thought 'when everything is back to normal wouldn't it be really good to give them all a treat?'," she said.

"To open up the town and give them free accommodation and food and everything. Just a little thank you from us here in Whitby."

Image caption More than 80 businesses in the area have signed up to offer food, accommodation and drinks

Mr Brown said the idea had taken off with fellow business owners in the town and more than 80 businesses had committed to the idea and they had more than 90 rooms on offer.

Manager of the Met Lounge bar, Michelle Broadley, said everyone was coming together to support the idea.

"We can make a really great weekend for the NHS and just say thank you, a really big thank you, to everybody for what they've done for us," she said.

As with many businesses in the hospitality sector, the lockdown has meant financial difficult for many of those taking part in the event, however Mrs Brown said giving the frontline workers something to look forward was worth it.

"One weekend of losing money is going to be like a drop in the ocean to be honest, so why not open up the first weekend we can, give a thank you to the NHS, and then after that we'll all just try to survive."

