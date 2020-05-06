Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke Mortimer's family said his "determination knows no bounds"

A seven-year-old boy who lost his hands and legs to meningococcal meningitis is back home after a five-month hospital stay during which he had 23 operations.

Rugby player Luke Mortimer had his hands and legs below the knee amputated after he fell ill before Christmas.

His father Adam said it was amazing to have to Luke back home in Skipton and his 11-year-old brother Harry was "beyond thrilled".

More than £150,000 has been raised for the family in a fundraising drive.

Mr Mortimer said: "It's amazing to have finally achieved getting Luke home and something that early on in his illness we thought that we may not ever be able to do again.

"It has been a long time since we have all been together as a family and we are learning and adjusting how to be together again and to find out our new normal."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family said they were "incredibly grateful" for the community's fundraising efforts

Luke, who was playing in the junior team at Skipton RFC, was treated at Sheffield Children's Hospital after he was struck down with the illness on 13 December.

The family faced further challenges during his time in hospital because of the pandemic with only Luke's mother Christine allowed to stay with him.

After showing signs of the virus, Mr Mortimer had to self-isolate for three weeks meaning Harry had to stay with grandparents.

The family said they were both incredibly proud of how the boys had coped.

"Luke constantly amazes us with the way he handles all the new challenges in his life," Mr Mortimer said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke spent months being cared for at Sheffield Children's Hospital

He added: "There are lots of changes for Harry to get to grips with too and we're so proud of how he has managed Luke's illness."

Mr Mortimer said the next stage was ongoing physiotherapy to enable him to learn to stand and walk again and eventually learning to use prosthetics.

He said the fundraising efforts had "blown them away" and the money would be used to "ensure Luke can live his life to the fullest".

