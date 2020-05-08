Image copyright Caroline's Rainbow Foundation Image caption Caroline Stuttle was robbed and thrown off a bridge in Bundaberg, Queensland

The family of a British backpacker who was murdered in Australia say the release of her killer has hit them "harder than they thought".

Caroline Stuttle, 19, from York, was robbed and pushed off a bridge in Bundaberg in 2002.

She had been travelling round the country with a friend at the time.

Drug addict Ian Previte was found guilty of her murder in 2004 and has served 15 years of a life sentence before being released on parole.

Ms Stuttle's brother Richard confirmed the release and said: "It's been nearly 18 years since we lost Caroline and life without her still hurts everyday.

"We knew this day would come, his life sentence is over but ours will last forever."

Image copyright Caroline's Rainbow FOundation Image caption The 19-year-old had been travelling with a friend

The family set up Caroline's Rainbow Foundation - a charity that gives safety tips and awareness for anyone travelling abroad - which Mr Stuttle said was her legacy.

"We strive to stay positive, reminding ourselves of Caroline's Rainbow Foundation and all the work we have done to support backpackers and young travellers, helping to keep them safe when travelling," he said.

"This is Caroline's legacy and how she will always be with us."

Mr Stuttle now visits schools, colleges and universities around the UK talking to students about his travelling experiences.

He offers safety advice and awareness strategies to help them stay safe in potentially high-risk situations.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.