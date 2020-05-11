Aaron Atkinson: Murder arrests over Harrogate death
- 11 May 2020
A man found dead at a property in Harrogate has been named by police as Aaron Atkinson.
Mr Atkinson, 38 was found with a head injury at the address on Park House Green in the early hours of Thursday.
Two men, aged 46 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery and have been released on bail.
North Yorkshire Police said the death was being treated as a suspected murder and reassured the public it was an isolated incident.
Enquires and forensic tests remain ongoing, the force added.