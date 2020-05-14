Image copyright Family picture Image caption Nathan Cartwright was out riding in woodland in the Yorkshire Dales

A father has condemned the "horrible, irresponsible" actions of two women who were caught by his teenage son laying bike traps as he was out riding.

Nathan Cartwright, 17, found a cycle path blocked with rocks and branches, then spotted the women who admitted putting them there to stop cyclists.

His father Adam said their actions in woodland in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, could have seriously injured someone.

Police said they had spoken to all those involved.

Image copyright Nathan Cartwright Image caption Nathan's helmet camera caught footage of the branch blocking the cycle path

The teenager was out riding in the woods on Bolton Estate in Preston-under-Scar near Leyburn on Sunday when he came across the women and asked what they were doing.

In the exchange, which was captured on a camera on Nathan's bike helmet, the women suggested the youngster was breaking lockdown rules by travelling to the beauty spot and trespassing on private land.

He told them that he lived nearby and had permission from the landowner to use the trail.

The teenager said he was "very shocked" and when he asked the women what they were doing they reacted "really angrily".

Mr Cartwright said: "What they were doing is just so dangerous.

"A lot of young families use the trail and what if it was a young child on a bike, they would have been straight over the handlebars."

He added he was proud of how "politely and calmly" his son handled the situation despite the women's angry confrontation.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been contacted about the incident and concerns about obstructions being placed on the track.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have looked into the incident and spoken to all those involved."