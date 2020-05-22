Image copyright British Army Image caption Lt Col Rich Hall said receiving the portrait was "emotional"

A portrait of Captain Tom Moore has been given to an army college in North Yorkshire, where it will go on display.

Harrogate-based artist Neil Arms painted the portrait of the fundraising centenarian against a rainbow backdrop.

War veteran Capt Tom raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden in April.

Mr Arms has donated his portrait to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, which recently made Capt Tom an honorary colonel.

He said he was "overwhelmed with pride" when the college's commanding officer, Lt Col Rich Hall, accepted his offer.

Artist Neil Arms and his daughters at the presentation of the portrait

"Initially I would have liked the painting to go to a place of Tom's choice but little did I know what would happen in the following weeks," Mr Arms said.

"After he became world famous I knew that this would be extremely difficult.

"When I discovered on his 100th birthday that he'd been made honorary colonel of the Foundation College in Harrogate, I decided to contact them there and offer the painting as a donation."

Lt Col Hall said: "It represents another example where our honorary colonel has inspired the public through his values and inspirational story.

"The handover ceremony was emotional too. Neil was clearly moved by what the college represents - it's story of transformation and social mobility.

"I think it took him by surprise when he began to understand what we deliver and achieve for our trainees."

